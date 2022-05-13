First Mercure Hotel to open in Armenia

Accor, a world leading hospitality group, and Project Inter-Invest LLC have signed a cooperation agreement to open the first Mercure hotel in Armenia, located in the heart of the popular ski and climatic resort Tsaghkadzor. The Golden Palace Hotel Resort and Spa will be reopening under the Mercure brand by the end of 2022 following a full refurbishment.

“We are delighted to strengthen our presence in Armenia and introduce one of our most popular hotel brands in this country. Tsaghkadzor is an excellent all-season resort, which can successfully compete internationally in terms of the quality of ski slopes and the richness of nature. We are confident that the arrival of the Mercure brand in Armenia, a leading midscale hotel brand loved by travelers, will contribute to the development of the resort and increase its popularity among tourists from all over the world. We see great potential for development in Armenia and aim to take a leading position in this emerging market. We hope that in the coming years we will be able to present 7-10 Accor projects in this region for tourists to choose from,” noted Alexis Delaroff, COO of Accor New East Europe.

Mercure will open following the renovation and rebranding of the popular Golden Palace Hotel Resort and Spa, offering all the benefits of international service standards and access to the unique loyalty programme ALL – Accor Live Limitless.

“We are pleased to start cooperation with an international hospitality partner and announce the renovation of Golden Palace Hotel, which will reopen under Mercure after it. We hope to continue our cooperation with Accor Group and plan the construction of the new property in the same area in the future as aparthotel. Tsaghkadzor is one of the best winter recreational centers in Armenia, and we are happy to contribute to the development of Armenian tourism and hotels business sector in the region as well as in the other cities of the country with more projects in the pipeline,” said Mahmoud Saad, Hotel’s Managing Director of Project Inter-Invest.

While every Mercure hotel is unique, all share the same passion for high quality service and local discovery. Guests will be able to choose among 120 elegant rooms designed in the Mercure brand’s signature style with a local flavor. The seven-story building will also house a restaurant, bar, several shops and a fitness center with a magnificent swimming pool. Future developments include an international casino and a state-of-the-art full-service spa on the ground floor of the hotel. Guests will also enjoy 24-hour room service, a business center and free parking.

Tsaghkadzor is one of Armenia’s most popular ski, spa and health resorts, famous for its ski slopes and mountain air. Surrounded by picturesque meadows, Tsaghkadzor, which translates as the valley of flowers, spreads out on the south-eastern slope of Mount Teghenis, 50km from the capital of Armenia. Its nature impresses with its richness and splendor.

The new Mercure hotel will occupy a convenient position on an elevated site, providing ski enthusiasts easy access to the ski slopes of Mount Teghenis. The ski park is just 100 meters away and guests can reach the Tsaghkadzor ropeway in 8 minutes.

The architectural sights of Tsaghkadzor, just a 20-minute walk away from the hotel, also deserve special attention: the medieval Kecharis monastery complex, founded in the 11th century and the Orbeli brothers’ house-museum of eminent scientists of the world science.

Accor and Project Inter-Invest plan to continue their partnership with future projects already in development.