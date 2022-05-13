CultureTopVideo

Eurovision 2022: Armenia’s Rosa Linn to perform 8th in the Grand Final

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 13, 2022, 14:30
The running order for the Grand Final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest has been determined.

Czech Republic’s We Are Domi will open the final with Lights Off and Estonia’s Stefan will close out the evening with Hope. Armenia’s Rosa Linn will perform 8th.

Eurovision 2022: Grand Final Running Order

  1.  Czech Republic: We Are Domi – Lights Off
  2.  Romania: WRS – Llámame
  3.  Portugal: MARO – Saudade, Saudade
  4.  Finland: The Rasmus – Jezebel
  5.  Switzerland: Marius Bear – Boys Do Cry
  6.  France: Alvan & Ahez – Fulenn
  7.  Norway: Subwoolfer – Give That Wolf A Banana
  8.  Armenia: Rosa Linn – Snap
  9.  Italy: Mahmood & Blanco – Brividi
  10.  Spain: Chanel – SloMo
  11.  Netherlands: S10 – De Diepte
  12.  Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra – Stefania
  13.  Germany: Malik Harris – Rockstars
  14.  Lithuania: Monika Liu – Sentimentai
  15.  Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black
  16.  Belgium: Jérémie Makiese – Miss You
  17.  Greece: Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – Die Together
  18.  Iceland: Systur – Með Hækkandi Sól
  19.  Moldova: Zdob şi Zdub & Advahov Brothers – Trenulețul
  20.  Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer
  21.  Australia: Sheldon Riley – Not The Same
  22.  United Kingdom: Sam Ryder – SPACE MAN
  23.  Poland: Ochman – River
  24.  Serbia: Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano
  25.  Estonia: Stefan – Hope
