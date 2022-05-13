Eurovision 2022: Armenia’s Rosa Linn to perform 8th in the Grand Final

The running order for the Grand Final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest has been determined.
Czech Republic’s We Are Domi will open the final with Lights Off and Estonia’s Stefan will close out the evening with Hope. Armenia’s Rosa Linn will perform 8th.
Eurovision 2022: Grand Final Running Order
- Czech Republic: We Are Domi – Lights Off
- Romania: WRS – Llámame
- Portugal: MARO – Saudade, Saudade
- Finland: The Rasmus – Jezebel
- Switzerland: Marius Bear – Boys Do Cry
- France: Alvan & Ahez – Fulenn
- Norway: Subwoolfer – Give That Wolf A Banana
- Armenia: Rosa Linn – Snap
- Italy: Mahmood & Blanco – Brividi
- Spain: Chanel – SloMo
- Netherlands: S10 – De Diepte
- Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra – Stefania
- Germany: Malik Harris – Rockstars
- Lithuania: Monika Liu – Sentimentai
- Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black
- Belgium: Jérémie Makiese – Miss You
- Greece: Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – Die Together
- Iceland: Systur – Með Hækkandi Sól
- Moldova: Zdob şi Zdub & Advahov Brothers – Trenulețul
- Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer
- Australia: Sheldon Riley – Not The Same
- United Kingdom: Sam Ryder – SPACE MAN
- Poland: Ochman – River
- Serbia: Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano
- Estonia: Stefan – Hope