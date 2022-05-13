Armenia approves visa-free travel for Kuwait nationals

Citizens of the State of Kuwait will travel to Armenia visa-free. The Government approved a relevant decision during today’s sitting.

The government says the decision will first of all promote tourism and business activity.

Kuwait nationals will be able to visit Armenia and stay for 180 days during one year visa-free.

The visa wavier is also expected to play a decisive role in relaunching direct flights between Kuwait and Armenia, which will, in turn, will significantly facilitate contacts and reciprocal visits.