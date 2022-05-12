LIVE: Second Semi-Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2022

Turin hosts the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022. A total of eighteen countries participate in the show, of which ten will qualify for the Grand Final.
Below is the running order:
- Finland: The Rasmus – Jezebel
- Israel: Michael Ben David – I.M
- Serbia: Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano
- Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black
- Georgia: Circus Mircus – Lock Me In
- Malta: Emma Muscat – I Am What I Am
- San Marino: Achille Lauro – Stripper
- Australia: Sheldon Riley – Not The Same
- Cyprus: Andromache – Ela
- Ireland: Brooke – That’s Rich
- North Macedonia: Andrea – Circles
- Estonia: Stefan – Hope
- Romania: WRS – Llámame
- Poland: Ochman – River
- Montenegro: Vladana – Breathe
- Belgium: Jérémie Makiese – Miss You
- Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer
- Czech Republic: We Are Domi – Lights Off