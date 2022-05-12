CultureTopVideo

LIVE: Second Semi-Final of Eurovision Song Contest 2022

Turin hosts the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022. A total of eighteen countries participate in the show, of which ten will qualify for the Grand Final.

Below is the running order:

  1.  Finland: The Rasmus – Jezebel
  2.  Israel: Michael Ben David – I.M
  3.  Serbia: Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano
  4.  Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black
  5.  Georgia: Circus Mircus – Lock Me In
  6.  Malta: Emma Muscat – I Am What I Am
  7.  San Marino: Achille Lauro – Stripper
  8.  Australia: Sheldon Riley – Not The Same
  9.  Cyprus: Andromache – Ela
  10.  Ireland: Brooke – That’s Rich
  11.  North Macedonia: Andrea – Circles
  12.  Estonia: Stefan – Hope
  13.  Romania: WRS – Llámame
  14.  Poland: Ochman – River
  15.  Montenegro: Vladana – Breathe
  16.  Belgium: Jérémie Makiese – Miss You
  17.  Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer
  18.  Czech Republic: We Are Domi – Lights Off
