Jose Mourinho says Manchester United critics were wrong about him and Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United critics were wrong about him and Armenian playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Mourinho told Sky Sports: “We won together three titles with Man Utd. Unfortunately it is the last three titles of Man Utd. I say unfortunately because I like the club very very much and I wish them the best. But we won three titles so everything went well, in the second season we were together things were different.”

“The thing that makes me happy, in the beginning people go for a negative, and they were trying to say ‘Mkhitaryan with Jose has no chance, Jose is the kind of the guy that when things go wrong they never go well again’. It has been proven the opposite, we were very mature, very honest with each other,” Mourinho said.

“We all know that I try always to be honest with the players and I saw my project in Roma needing a player like Miki, I also understand his importance in the group. He’s having an amazing year, helping us cope with a small squad. He is playing everywhere – a winger, a 10, a central midfielder. I’m so happy with him and I’m happy with people understanding with me everything is not black and white,” the Roma manager added.