Google Translate adds 24 new languages

Global tech giant Google has added 24 new languages spoken by more than 300 million people to its Google Translate platform, the BBC reports.

Ten of the new additions are in Africa, including Lingala, Twi and Tigrinya.

“For years, Google Translate has helped break down language barriers and connect communities all over the world,” the US-based company said.

It added that it now wants to help those whose languages “aren’t represented in most technology”.

The new languages range from Bhojpuri, which is spoken by as many as 50 million people in northern India, Nepal and Fiji, to Dhiveri with its estimated 300,000 speakers in the Maldives.

The move now brings to 133 the total number of languages available on Google Translate.

Here’s a complete list of the new languages now available in Google Translate: