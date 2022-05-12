Armenian side denies shooting at Azerbaijani positions

The Armenian side has refuted the misinformation of the the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense claiming that the Armenian forces opened fire in the evening of May 11.

“The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, continuing the practice of spreading misinformation about the border situation, issued a statement stating that in the evening of May 11 Armenian units opened fire on Azerbaijani military positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The mentioned information does not correspond to the reality,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.



The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces.