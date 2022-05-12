Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani FMs meet in Dushanbe

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan held a meeting in Dushanbe today.

The process of implementation of the commitments undertaken by the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021 was discussed.

They exchanged views on the agreement on unblocking of regional communications and economic ties, demarcation, establishment of a commission on border security, and the agreement on normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Minister Mirzoyan reaffirmed the position of the Armenian side on guaranteeing the security of the Artsakh Armenians, their rights and freedoms, as well as the status of Artsakh within the framework of the comprehensive settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

The Armenian Foreign Minister also stressed the need for an immediate solution to the humanitarian problems created by the 44-day war, including the need for the immediate repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war.