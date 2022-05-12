Armenian PM to attend CSTO Summit in Moscow

Moscow will host the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on May 16, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

“On May 16, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the CSTO, a summit of member states of the organization will be held in Moscow. This will be both a meeting of leaders and their separate communication in the format of a working breakfast,” he said.

He said CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will make statements for the press. Armenia currently chairs the organization.

Peskov had earlier said the meeting of the leaders of the CSTO countries could touch upon the situation in Ukraine.