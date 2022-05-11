US House approves $39.8bn in aid for Ukraine

On Tuesday the US House of Representatives voted on a bill that will provide $39.8bn in aid for Ukraine, the BBC reports.

It includes $6bn for security assistance, as well as $8.7bn to pay for the replenishment of US military stocks already sent to Ukraine.

Another $3.9bn is earmarked for intelligence and mission support.

The supplemental bill, introduced to the House by House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro, represents a significantly higher figure than the $33m requested by President Biden.

In a letter to fellow Democrats on Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that lawmakers hoped to see a “bipartisan vote” on the “monumental” package.

“Time is of the essence – and we cannot afford to wait,” Pelosi wrote.

In the end the bill was passed with 368 saying yes and 57 saying no. It’s now headed to the Senate, where it’s likely to be approved.