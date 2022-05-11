PM Pashinian briefs Dutch businessmen on investment opportunities in Armenia

On May 11, the Prime Minister visited the office of the Confederation of Manufacturers and Manufacturers of the Netherlands in The Hague, where he met with representatives of the local business community.

Ingrid Thiessen, Director of the Confederation of Employers and Manufacturers of the Netherlands, noted that local businessmen are interested in cooperating with Armenia and are ready to discuss investment opportunities in Armenia and get acquainted with the conditions created for business.

Prime Minister Pashinyan noted that he was glad to start the working day in The Hague with a meeting with businessmen to present the economic opportunities and attractiveness of Armenia to the Dutch business, also in the light of the current challenges. Nikol Pashinyan presented the reforms being implemented in the country, including the creation of favorable conditions for business and the fight against systemic corruption.

In particular, Nikol Pashinyan noted that Armenia is undergoing effective reforms for the development of democratic institutions, also with the support of the European Union, which are aimed at ensuring favorable conditions for investment. The Prime Minister used the regional stability in the context of attracting investments, adding that the Armenian government is interested in it.

Touching upon the capital investments in Armenia, the Prime Minister spoke about the large-scale North-South road construction program. Nikol Pashinyan also attached importance to the cooperation in the fields of agriculture, high technologies, education and industry. The Prime Minister, in particular, referred to the programs implemented in the fields of modern agriculture, education and information technologies, adding that these directions are of strategic importance for the government.

Prime Minister Pashinyan and members of the Armenian government delegation answered various questions of businessmen related to the opportunities and prospects for the implementation of investment programs in our country. The Prime Minister stressed that the Armenian government is ready to discuss mutually beneficial programs and projects, to support their effective implementation within the framework of its tools.