Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan started his official visit to the Netherlands from the Boskamp Cemetery in Assen, where he laid a wreath at the khachkar dedicated to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

The members of the Armenian governmental delegation, the King’s Commissioner for Drenthe Jetta Klijnsma, Mayor of Assen Marco Out, Tynaarlo Mayor Marcel Thijsen also laid flowers.

The khachkar-monument dedicated to the victims of the Armenian Genocide was erected in Assen in 2001.