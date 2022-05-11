Fly Arna participates in the Arabian Travel Market – 2022

Fly Arna, Armenia’s national airline and a joint venture company between the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) and Air Arabia Group, was present at the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia pavilion at the Arabian Travel Market 2022 that is taking place in Dubai from 9th to 12th May.

Fly Arna’s participation in The Arabian Travel Market 2022 edition is the first participation of its kind for the new airline in an exhibition since the reveal of its brand identity. Fly Arna considered this opportunity to interact face to face with customers and showcase the business model that the new airline will follow which is offering comfort, reliability, and value-for-money air travel.

The Arabian Travel Market is the leading trade fair for the Middle East travel industry, that attracts professionals, government officials and international thought leaders to network, negotiate and identify the latest trends in travel. In its 28th edition, exhibitors tend to showcase thousands of products and destination offerings from around the world to influential buyers and trade visitors.