Eurovision 2022: Armenia's Rosa Linn performs SNAP (Video)

Siranush Ghazanchyan

May 11, 2022, 00:47

Armenia's entrant Rosa Linn performed the song SNAP at Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin, Italy.

A total of 17 countries participate in the first semi-final, only 10 will qualify for the Grand Final to be held on Saturday, May 14.