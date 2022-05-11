CultureTopVideo

Eurovision 2022: Armenia’s Rosa Linn performs SNAP (Video)

Armenia’s entrant Rosa Linn performed the song SNAP at Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin, Italy.

A total of 17 countries participate in the first semi-final, only 10 will qualify for the Grand Final to be held on Saturday, May 14.

