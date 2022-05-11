Elon Musk would reverse Donald Trump’s Twitter ban

Elon Musk says if his bid to buy Twitter is successful he will reverse Donald Trump’s ban from the platform, the BBC reports.

The richest man in the world agreed a $44bn takeover bid with the Twitter board last month.

But he said it was not a done deal and that ideally it would be completed in the next two to three months.

Twitter’s decision to ban the former US president was “morally wrong and flat-out stupid,” Mr Musk told the Financial Times Future of the Car summit.

He said the ban had not silenced Mr Trump, but by making him move onto his own Truth Social site, it had amplified his voice among the far right.

He pointed out that Mr Trump had previously said he would not return to Twitter even if his account was reinstated.