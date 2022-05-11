Armenia’s technological ecosystem presented at Future Innovation Summit 2022 in Dubai

At the invitation of Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Deputy Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Hakob Arshakyan together and world-renowned astrophysicist, founder of Starmus Festival, Professor Garik Israelyan participated in the Future Innovation Summit 2022 in Dubai, dedicated to the development of space technologies.

“I had the opportunity to present the technological ecosystem of Armenia, the legal framework, the system of privileges in the field of space technologies,” Hakob Arshakyan said in a Facebook post.

Hakob Arshakyan invited the participants of the Future Innovation Summit 2022 to take part in the most famous scientific conference, Starmus VI, to be held in Yerevan on September 5-10.