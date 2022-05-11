Armenian PM meets with Speakers of Dutch Senate and House of Representatives

The Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is in the Netherland on an official visit, met with the President of the Senate of the Netherlands Jan Anthonie Bruijn and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Vera Bergkamp.

The heads of the two chambers of the Dutch parliament welcomed the official visit of the Armenian PM to the Netherlands and expressed confidence that it will contribute to the development of cooperation between the two countries in various spheres, including at the parliamentary level. They stressed their country’s interest in developing cooperation with Armenia, emphasizing the warm atmosphere in the country towards the Armenian people. In particular, the fact of the adoption of the resolution on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the House of Representatives of the Netherlands was noted. Jan Anthonie Bruijn and Vera Bergkamp welcomed the consistent steps in the direction of democratic reforms in our country, adding that the Netherlands is ready to contribute to their effective implementation through its experience.

Prime Minister Pashinyan noted that this is the first case when the leader of the Republic of Armenia pays an official visit to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and expressed hope that it will give a new impetus to the bilateral partnership. The Prime Minister referred to the reforms being carried out in Armenia, emphasizing that the Executive will continue to consistently push forward the reform agenda. Nikol Payanyan thanked the Heads of the Senate and House of Representatives of the Netherlands for adopting the resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide and for showing a balanced position on Nagorno Karabakh issue.

Afterwards, the Prime Minister met with the members of the Foreign Affairs Committees of the two chambers of the parliament and answered a number of questions. They referred to the situation around Nagorno Karabakh, Armenia-EU relations, the processes taking place in the South Caucasus and in the international arena.