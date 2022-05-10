Ruben Rubinyan briefs Ambassadors accredited to Armenia on normalization with Turkey

Vice President of the National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan received the Ambassadors and the representatives of the Embassies of the Members States of the European Union, as well as the U.S., the UK and Switzerland accredited to Armenia, Press Service of the National Assembly reports.

The sides referred to the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations and the regional developments.

In this context, Ruben Rubinyan presented the position and the priorities of the Republic of Armenia, emphasizing the need for the support of the international community in these issues.