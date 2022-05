Nora Arissian sworn in as Syria’s Ambassador to Armenia

Mrs. Nora Mardiros Arissian was sworn in before President al-Assad as the Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic to the Republic of Armenia today, SANA reports.

Muhammad Hassanein Khalil Khaddam was sworn in as the Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic to the People’s Republic of China.

Later, President al-Assad received the two new Ambassadors, gave them instructions and whished them success in their missions.