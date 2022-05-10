Manchester City confirm Erling Haaland’s transfer from Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City have reached an agreement to sign Norway striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland, 21, will join in July after City activated a 60m euro (£51.2m) release clause in his contract.

The deal ends the club’s hunt for a successor to their all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero, who joined Barcelona on a free transfer last summer.

“We can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland,” City said.

“The transfer remains subject to the club finalizing terms with the player.”