Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hit 57 km southwest of the city of Lagodekhi on Georgian-Azerbaijani border at 01:41 local time (21:41 GMT), the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

The quake measured 5 at the epicenter and was centered at the depth of 14 km.



It was felt in the city of Noyemberyan, the villages of Koti, Barekamavan and Koghb in Armenia’s Tavush region.