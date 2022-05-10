LIVE: First semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2022

Turin, Italy, hosts the first semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2022.
Tonight the first 17 songs will compete in this year’s Eurovision and 10 will qualify for Saturday’s Grand Final.
Rosa Linn represents Armenia with the song SNAP.
Running order:
- Albania: Ronela Hajati – Sekret
- Latvia: Citi Zēni – Eat Your Salad
- Lithuania: Monika Liu – Sentimentai
- Switzerland: Marius Bear – Boys Do Cry
- Slovenia: LPS – Disko
- Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra – Stefania
- Bulgaria: Intelligent Music Project – Intention
- Netherlands: S10 – De Diepte
- Moldova: Zdob şi Zdub & Advahov Brothers – Trenulețul
- Portugal: MARO – Saudade, Saudade
- Croatia: Mia Dimšić – Guilty Pleasure
- Denmark: REDDI – The Show
- Austria: LUM!X feat. Pia Maria – Halo
- Iceland: Systur – Með Hækkandi Sól
- Greece: Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – Die Together
- Norway: Subwoolfer – Give That Wolf A Banana
- Armenia: Rosa Linn – Snap