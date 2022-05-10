CultureTopVideo

LIVE: First semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2022

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 10, 2022, 23:00
Turin, Italy, hosts the first semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

Tonight the first 17 songs will compete in this year’s Eurovision and 10 will qualify for Saturday’s Grand Final.

Rosa Linn represents Armenia with the song SNAP.

Running order:

  1.  Albania: Ronela Hajati – Sekret
  2. Latvia: Citi Zēni – Eat Your Salad
  3.  Lithuania: Monika Liu – Sentimentai
  4.  Switzerland: Marius Bear – Boys Do Cry
  5.  Slovenia: LPS – Disko
  6.  Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra – Stefania
  7.  Bulgaria: Intelligent Music Project – Intention
  8.  Netherlands: S10 – De Diepte
  9.  Moldova: Zdob şi Zdub & Advahov Brothers – Trenulețul
  10.  Portugal: MARO – Saudade, Saudade
  11.  Croatia: Mia Dimšić – Guilty Pleasure
  12.  Denmark: REDDI – The Show
  13.  Austria: LUM!X feat. Pia Maria – Halo
  14.  Iceland: Systur – Með Hækkandi Sól
  15. Greece: Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – Die Together
  16.  Norway: Subwoolfer – Give That Wolf A Banana
  17.  Armenia: Rosa Linn – Snap
