High Commissioner for Diaspora meets His Holiness Aram I in Lebanon

During his visit to Lebanon, High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan met with His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Lebanese Republic, Vahagn Atabekyan, was also present at the meeting

.Issues and programs related to the Armenia-Diaspora cooperation were discussed during the meeting.