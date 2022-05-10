Erling Haaland: Manchester City move for Borussia Dortmund striker could be confirmed this week

Erling Haaland’s summer move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City could be confirmed this week, the BBC reports.

BBC Sport has heard from separate sources the £63m transfer for the 21-year-old Norwegian is agreed, with an announcement expected soon in Germany.

City are refusing to respond to the widespread reports.

Privately they say the deal is not done – though their definition of ‘done’ may differ to the media’s, given the fine detail involved in such big-cash moves.

It is thought that virtually all parts of the transfer are agreed, with City only needing to trigger the clause to activate the transfer.

The transfer would be one of the biggest of the summer.

Sports agent Mino Raiola had been involved in the discussions prior to his death, with associates taking the process on to its conclusion.