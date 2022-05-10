Entomologists from six countries in Armenia to detect new species of butterflies and insects

Eight internationally recognized entomologists from Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia have recently arrived in Armenia in cooperation with the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC).

They are conducting research at the Caucasus Biodiversity Sanctuary to detect new species of butterflies and insects in Armenia.



Some of the scientists visited Armenia before, others say they have always dreamed of visiting Armenia. During the previous visit, unique butterflies were found, which were later registered in the world treasury.

“It is very interesting how the wildlife protection is carried out in Armenia. Here we have found biodiversity, which is difficult to find in Europe. We are glad to be able to help the specialists of the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets, to reveal information about the species that exist in the region. This protection area is like the treasury of Armenia. We do not have such a large area in Germany,” says Professor Hartmut Roverik from Germany. He says that the scientists intend to visit Armenia regularly in different seasons.



Zdeno Tokar from Slovakia confesses that it was his dream to come to Armenia. He should have visited the country during his student years, but not succeed. He has been collecting small butterflies for 45 years.

The scientists are full of hope to discover new species in Armenia, to add them to the international treasury.