Armenia denies Azerbaijani reports on ceasefire violation

The Armenian Ministry Defense has refuted a fresh misinformation by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that in the evening of May 9, units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire on Azerbaijani military positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.



“The statement has nothing to do with reality,” the Armenian Defense Ministry said.



It added that the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable, it is under the full control of the RA Armed Forces.