Iran’s Energy Minister due in Armenia

Iranian Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian will travel to Yerevan to attend the meeting of the Iran-Armenia joint commission on economic cooperation slated to be held on May 10-11, Mehr News reports.

Several topics including trade and offset, investment, transit and transportation, electricity and energy, oil and gas, banking and finance, standards, tourism, health and other related issues will be discussed at the commission.

On the sidelines of the sitting, a trade conference will be held with the participation of private sector activists from the two countries.

Mehrabian will also discuss with Armenian officials the developing relations and increasing trade volumes between the two countries.

Iranian deputy oil minister, managing director of National Iranian Gas Company, deputy road minister and several other Iranian officials will accompany Mehrabian during his visit to Yerevan.