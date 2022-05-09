Armenian PM congratulates CIS leaders on Victory Day

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulatory messages to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the Victory.

The congratulatory message addressed to Vladimir Putin runs as follows:

“Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I cordially congratulate you on the anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Today we remember with boundless gratitude all those who have made a decisive contribution to peace, we honor our dear veterans and the homefront workers. Their heroism and unparalleled feat will remain in our hearts forever.

The memory of the great past obliges us to strengthen our inherited friendly ties, to comprehensively develop the Armenian-Russian relations for the benefit of the peoples of our countries.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

On this memorable day let me wish you and the people of Russia good health, peace and prosperity.”

The message to Mikhail Mishustin reads as follows:

“Dear Mikhail Vladimirovich,

I cordially congratulate you on the anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The immortal feat of our fathers and grandfathers, all those who fought heroically shoulder to shoulder on the battlefield, selflessly worked in the homefront will forever remain in our hearts.

The memory of the great victory obliges us to strengthen our inherited friendly ties, to comprehensively develop the Armenian-Russian relations for the benefit of our peoples.

Dear Mikhail Vladimirovich,

On this remarkable day, let me wish you good health, happiness, new success, and peace and prosperity to the Russian people.”

On the occasion of May 9, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia sent congratulatory messages to the leaders of the CIS member states – President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as the first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev.