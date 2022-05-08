𝐀𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐬𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐯𝐚

On 7 May 2022 the Armenia Square was inaugurated in the municipality of Trionex in Switzerland’s Geneva Canton in front of the Armenian Apostolic St. Hakob Church and the Armenian cultural center.

The Ambassador of Armenia to Switzerland Andranik Hovhannisyan, the Mayor of Trionex Guy Lavorel, the President of the St. Gregory the Illuminator Foundation Daniel Papazyan delivered congratulatory speeches.

Ambassador Hovhannisyan, in particular, thanked the mayor of Trionex and the members of the city council, as well as the representatives of the Armenian community, due to whose efforts the Armenia square was opened.

The event was attended by members of the Geneva and Troinex regional and city councils, politicians and public figures, representatives of the Armenian community.