Employee of Sotk gold mine wounded in Azerbaijani shooting – Armenia MoD

On May 7, at around 1:50 p.m., Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired from different caliber firearms at the military positions of the Armenian Armed Forces located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as well as in the direction of Sotk gold mine, the Ministry of Defense reports.

One of the employees received gunshot wounds, the Ministry said, adding that his life is not in danger.



The Armenian side undertook measures to silence the the firing from Azerbaijan.



As of 16:30, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was relatively stable.