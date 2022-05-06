Three dead in suspected terror attack in central Israeli city of Elad

Three people have been killed and others wounded in what police say is a suspected terror attack in the central Israeli city of Elad, the BBC reports.

Israeli media reported that two attackers, armed with knives, axes, or both, targeted passers-by in a park.

A manhunt is under way, with police setting up roadblocks and searching vehicles.

The attack came on Israel’s Independence Day, a public holiday marking the country’s founding.

A volunteer medic said the “incident will be deeply etched in my heart”.

Moti Tsinvert told The Jerusalem Post the victims were people “who went out just to breathe fresh air in the park, and their lives were ended so harshly”.

Local authorities in Elad have ordered residents to stay indoors.