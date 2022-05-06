Jen Psaki is leaving the White House, to be replaced by Karine Jean-Pierre

US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that White House press secretary Jen Psaki is leaving the administration on May 13, to be replaced by her deputy, Karine Jean-Pierre.

“Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people. Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration,” he said in a statement released by the White House.

“Jen Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room. I want to say thank you to Jen for raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so. I thank Jen her service to the country, and wish her the very best as she moves forward.”

According to Politici, Psaki’s departure from the White House has been expected for months. In May 2021, she signaled her plans on the CNN podcast “The Axe Files,” during an interview with former Obama administration official David Axelrod.

“I think it’s going to be time for somebody else to have this job, in a year from now or about a year from now,” she said at the time.