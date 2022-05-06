Gucci stores to accept cryptocurrencies in US

Italian luxury brand Gucci will start accepting payments in cryptocurrencies in some of its stores in America, the BBC reports.

Customers will be able to pay using a number of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin.

The service will be rolled out later this month at some of its flagship outlets, including Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles and New York’s Wooster Street.

Gucci, owned by France’s Kering, joins a growing number of companies that have started to accept virtual currencies.

The firm said it will also take payments in Shiba Inu and Dogecoin – a so-called “meme” cryptocurrency that was originally created as a joke.