Department of Justice defends Biden’s right to waive Section 907 on military aid to Azerbaijan

Department of Justice – in a 19-page response to a request for a Temporary Restraining Order filed by attorney Harry Kaladjian – defends President Biden’s right to waive Section 907 and continue shipping U.S. arms and military aid to Azerbaijan., reports the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

The matter remains before U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Eastern Division.

Attorney Harry Kaladjian fired back at flawed Department of Justice defense of Section 907 waiver authority – in an 11-page brief detailing how the President’s failure to enforce this law “supports Armenophonia,” and subjects Armenian Americans to “discrimination and marginalization.”

On April 30 a request for a temporary restraining order was filed against US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, which would block the waiver of Section 907 restrictions on U.S. aid to Azerbaijan.

Hrair Kaladjian, Esq. filed the legal action, which would enjoin the Biden Administration from certifying the Section 907 waiver “until such time as the Government of the United States properly reports on the effects of any waiver of Section 907 pursuant to the Government Accountability Office (GAO), and until the Government of Azerbaijan ceases all forms of Armenophobia.”