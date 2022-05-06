PoliticsTop

Armenian President, Security Council Secretary discuss security issues

President Vahagn Khachaturyan met with Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan.

The sides exchanged views on security issues, President’s Press Office informs.

