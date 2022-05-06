Armenian FM, Sen. Menendez discuss issues of regional security

Within the framework of his working visit to the US, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with the Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Bob Menendez. Senator Jim Rich, a member of the commission, also attended the meeting.

The interlocutors touched upon the agenda of the Armenian-American relations, as well as a number of issues related to the security situation in Armenia, Artsakh and the region.

The parties hailed the achievements registered during the 30 years of Armenian-American diplomatic relations. The Armenian Foreign Minister stressed the importance of the US support for the reforms being carried out in Armenia, the strengthening of democracy, the development of economy, as well as the importance of the agreements reached during the visit.

Ararat Mirzoyan praised Bob Menendez for his contribution to the adoption of the Senate resolution on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, which is important from the point of view of justice, ensuring the supremacy of humanitarian values, and preventing further genocides.

The Armenian Foreign Minister also presented the current humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh, Armenia’s position on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In this context, the inadmissibility of provoking tension by Azerbaijan was stressed.

The need to repatriate Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages held in Azerbaijan was stressed.

The Foreign Minister also presented the latest developments aimed at the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented the Order of Friendship to Bob Menendez, awarded on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the United States for his significant contribution to the strengthening and development of the Armenian-American friendly relations.