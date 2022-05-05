Russia interested in soonest stabilization in Armenia – Peskov

The developments in Armenia ate the domestic affair of the country, but Moscow is interested in the soonest settlement of the situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

“This is entirely an internal affair of Armenia,” Peskov said, referring to opposition rallies in the country.

He stressed that Yerevan is an ally of Moscow. “Armenia is our ally, it is our partner in several very important integration formats, Armenia is our great friend,” Peskov said.

“Therefore, of course, we are interested in seeing this period end in Armenia as soon as possible and a period of stability begin again, which will allow us to gradually move towards the implementation of thե trilateral agreements on Karabakh that were finalized with the participation of the President of Russia, as well as develop our bilateral relations, in general,” the Kremlin Spokesman said.

The opposition has been holding protests in Armenia since mid-April, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.