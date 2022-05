Armenia’s representative Rosa Linn held the second rehearsals in PalaOlimpico, Turin ahead of Eurovision semi-final.

Born and raised in Vanadzor, singer-songwriter Rosa Linn will represent Armenia in Turin with the song Snap.

Rosa will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of her country’s Junior Eurovision counterpart, Maléna, who won the most recent Junior Contest for Armenia in Paris last December.

Armenia competes in the First Semi Final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest on Tuesday 10 May.