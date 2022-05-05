Champions League: Real Madrid beat Man City, will play Liverpool in the final

Manchester City have been knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid after conceding two goals in the dying seconds of the game, Sky News reports.

Pep Guardiola’s side looked comfortable after a Riyad Mahrez goal put the visitors 1-0 up and 5-3 up on aggregate in their semi-final.

But in the final seconds of normal time, Brazilian Rodrygo set up a grandstand finish cutting the aggregate deficit to 5-4.

More drama was to follow as Rodrygo headed another in stoppage time to level the tie at 5-5.

And in the opening minutes of the first half, Karim Benzema completed the incredible comeback scoring a penalty to lead the game 3-1 and 6-5 on aggregate.Advertisement

Real will now face Liverpool in the final at the Stade de France in Paris on 28 May.

The final was originally scheduled to take place at the Krestovsky Stadium (Gazprom Arena) in Saint Petersburg, Russia.