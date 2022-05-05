Armenia’s Pashinyan congratulates Israeli PM on Independence Day

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of the State of Israel Naftali Bennett on the occasion of Independence Day. The message runs as follows,

“Honorable Mr. Prime Minister,

On behalf of the people of the Republic of Armenia and on my personal behalf, I warmly congratulate you on the public holiday of the State of Israel, the Independence Day.

The resurgence of the Jewish statehood after a two-thousand-year hiatus proves that historical justice always wins in the end, against all tragedies and disasters.

One month ago, we marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. I am hopeful that in the near future the Armenian-Israeli relations will flourish, opening a new page in the chronicle of our centuries-old ties.

Please accept, Mr. Prime Minister, my best wishes for peace and prosperity to you and the people of Israel.”