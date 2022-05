Traffic in Yerevan restored after several streets were blocked with trucks – Police

Traffic in Yerevan has been restored after several streets in the capital were blocked with trucks this morning, Police say.

“Police officers responded quickly and removed the traffic jams,” it stated,

All streets in Yerevan are now open.

The opposition Resistance movement, which demands from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to step down, has launched a campaign of civil disobedience.

The opposition is also holding daily rallies in France Square in downtown Yerevan.