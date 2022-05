Musk says Twitter may see ‘slight cost’ for businesses and governments

Business and government users on Twitter may need to pay a “slight” fee to stay on the social media platform, Tesla boss Elon Musk has said.

It comes after the board of Twitter agreed to a $44bn takeover offer from Mr Musk.

However, Mr Musk said the site would always be free for “casual users”.”

He had previously said he wanted to “make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features.”