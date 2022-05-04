EU unveils plan to ban Russian oil imports

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has given details of a sixth package of sanctions to be agreed in the coming days.

Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, is to be disconnected from the SWIFT bank transfer system.

Three big state-owned Russian broadcasters are to be cut off from the EU on cable, satellite or the internet as what she called “mouthpieces that amplify Putin’s lies.՞

Von der Leyen said the EU was also announcing an end to its dependency on Russian oil: “It will not be easy but we simply have to do it.”

All Russian oil will be phased out, she said, but in an orderly fashion. Crude oil will be phased out in six months and refined products by the end of 2022, she said.