Chris Bohjalian’s novel ‘The Lioness’ to be adapted for TV

New York Times best-selling author Chris Bohjalian‘s upcoming novel The Lioness will be adapted for television by eOne. Sherry Marsh will produce via her Marsh Entertainment and eOne will serve as the studio, Deadline reports.

The Lioness is a historical fiction thriller that follows a Hollywood starlet and her entourage as they embark on a luxurious African safari that turns deadly. Doubleday, an imprint of Penguin Random House, will publish the book on May 10.

Bohjalian’s previous novel The Flight Attendant was also adapted to series and is currently airing its second season via HBO Max with Kaley Cuoco starring as the titular character.

Three of his prior books Secrets of Eden, Midwives, and Past the Bleachers were made into movies.