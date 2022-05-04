Home | All news | Politics | Armenian Defense Minister off to Georgia for official visit PoliticsTop Armenian Defense Minister off to Georgia for official visit Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 4, 2022, 11:32 Less than a minute Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan has left for Georgia for a two-day official visit. The visit takes place at the invitation of Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 4, 2022, 11:32 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print