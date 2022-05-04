Armenian Defense Minister off to Georgia for official visit

PoliticsTop

Siranush Ghazanchyan May 4, 2022, 11:32
Less than a minute

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan has left for Georgia for a two-day official visit.

The visit takes place at the invitation of Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze.

