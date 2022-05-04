Armenia, Georgia sign 2022 Plan on Military Cooperation

On an official visit to Georgia, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan had a meeting with his Georgian counterpart Juansher Burchuladze.

A number of issues of regional security were discussed at the meeting.

Suren Papikyan and Juansher Burchuladze referred to the prospects of developing bilateral defense cooperation in the fields of military education, exchange of experience, morals, human rights, social security and other areas.

At the end of the meeting, the 2022 Agreement on Military Cooperation between the Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Georgia was signed.