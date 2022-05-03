Streets in Yerevan open, traffic restored – Police

All streets in Yerevan are open, traffic has been restored, the Police inform.

Protesters have been trying to block streets in Yerevan for two days in a row after the opposition “Resistance” movement announced the launch of civil disobedience campaign at a rally on Sunday,

“Due to the urgent and adequate actions of the police, the intersections were opened quickly and the traffic jams were removed,” the Police said in a statement.

“Regular traffic on the streets of the capital is restored,” it added.