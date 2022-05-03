Home | All news | Politics | Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council to visit Georgia EconomicsTop Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council to visit Georgia Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 3, 2022, 14:45 Less than a minute On May 3, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will pay a working visit to Georgia. Within the framework of the visit, the Secretary of the Security Council will have working meetings. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 3, 2022, 14:45 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print