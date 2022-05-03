EconomicsTop

Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council to visit Georgia

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 3, 2022, 14:45
Less than a minute

On May 3, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will pay a working visit to Georgia.

Within the framework of the visit, the Secretary of the Security Council will have working meetings.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 3, 2022, 14:45
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button