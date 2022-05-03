PoliticsTop

Armenian Defense Ministry refutes fresh misinformation by Azerbaijan

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 3, 2022, 14:41
Less than a minute

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has refuted a fresh misinformation from the Azerbaijani side.

“The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that on May 2 units of the RA Armed Forces opened fire on the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border does not correspond to reality, ” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the RA Armed Forces, the Ministry added.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email May 3, 2022, 14:41
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button