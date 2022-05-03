Armenian Defense Ministry refutes fresh misinformation by Azerbaijan

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has refuted a fresh misinformation from the Azerbaijani side.

“The statement spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that on May 2 units of the RA Armed Forces opened fire on the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border does not correspond to reality, ” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the RA Armed Forces, the Ministry added.