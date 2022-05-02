Eurovision 2022: Armenia’s Rosa Linn holds first rehearsal in Turin

Rosa Linn from Armenia rehearsed her song Snap for the first time at the PalaOlimpico in Turin, Eurovision’s official website informs.

Armenia’s Rosa Linn will perform 17th in the first semi-final of Eurovision Song Contest 2022 on May 10.

The running order of the Grand Final will be determined by producers in the early hours of Friday 13 May, after the Second Semi-Final. As Hosts, Italy have already been randomly drawn to perform from 9th position on Saturday 14 May.

Photos: EBU/NATHAN REINDS